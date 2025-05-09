Shipley Do-Nuts Partners with Margaritaville at Sea

Shipley Do-Nuts has teamed up with Margaritaville at Sea and Margaritaville and is offering guests the chance to win cruise vacations, hotel stays and Shipley Do-Nuts rewards.

The company said in a press release that offers are open through June 22 in 14 states where Shipley has locations. Guests can enter by visiting a local Shipley shop or online.

“We wanted to create an unexpected collaboration, bringing together two iconic brands with cult followings to celebrate the sweet summer days ahead,” said Laurie Curtis, senior vice president of marketing at Shipley.

“We’ll bring it to life with an exclusive pop-up event at a local Houston Shipley shop, complete with a Margaritaville-inspired donut, to provide a unique, immersive experience,” added Curtis.

Prizes include the following:

Grand Prize: Seven-night Mexico cruise; two-night stay at Margaritaville Resort Orlando; a $1,000 Shipley gift card; and travel expenses.

Seven-night Mexico cruise; two-night stay at Margaritaville Resort Orlando; a $1,000 Shipley gift card; and travel expenses. First Prize: Four-night Bahamas cruise; two-night stay at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort; $500 Shipley gift card; and travel expenses.

Four-night Bahamas cruise; two-night stay at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort; $500 Shipley gift card; and travel expenses. Second Prize: Two-night Bahamas cruise; two-night stay at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort; $250 Shipley gift card; and travel expenses, and

Two-night Bahamas cruise; two-night stay at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort; $250 Shipley gift card; and travel expenses, and Weekly Prizes: $100 Shipley gift cards and limited-edition specialty merch.

“Whether it’s setting sail on a Margaritaville at Sea cruise or enjoying a warm Shipley Do-Nut, this sweepstakes captures the spirit of escape and indulgence that both our brands are known for,” said Amanda Travaglini, chief marketing officer of Margaritaville at Sea.

“Our hope is that fans will get their favorite treats from Shipley on their way to ship out, the ultimate recipe for a great vacation,” added Travaglini.

The company said a Donut Island pop-up will be held on Saturday, May 17, at a yet-to-be-named Houston Shipley location from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The shop will feature a tropical oasis, specially created Pina Colada donuts, a live DJ, giveaways and games. The press release said attendees can sign up for limited free tickets beginning in May.