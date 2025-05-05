Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Saga Cruises Makes Maiden Call to Cesme

Saga in Cesme

Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery recently made its inaugural call to Çeşme, Turkey, marking the ship as the largest ever to dock at the port.

The Spirit of Discovery arrived on April 24, 2025, as part of its 22-night “Gems of the Aegean Sea” itinerary, which departed from Portsmouth, England.

The roundtrip sailing also featured stops in Gibraltar, La Valletta, Piraeus (Athens), Kusadasi, Çeşme, Canakkale, Mykonos, Siracusa and Málaga. The 999-guest vessel returned to Portsmouth on May 5, 2025.

Launched in 2019, the Spirit of Discovery offers sailings departing primarily from Portsmouth and Dover. The itineraries feature destinations across the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

