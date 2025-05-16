Royal Caribbean’s Navigator to Debut in Singapore for 2026-27

Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas is set to debut in Singapore for the 2026-27 winter season.

According to the company’s website, the Voyager-class ship will arrive at the Marina Bay Cruise Terminal on October 29, 2026.

The 2003-built vessel will then kick off a series of two- to 12-night cruises to Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Most of the itineraries sail to destinations in Thailand and Malaysia, such as Phuket, Penang and Langkawi.

The season is also highlighted by a ten-night cruise that adds ports of call in Vietnam, sailing to Ho Chi Minh City, Langkawi and Laem Chabang–where the ship is set to spend two days docked.

The Navigator of the Seas is also scheduled to offer repositioning cruises to and from the Japanese port of Tokyo. The 12-night itineraries feature visits to other destinations in Japan, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Before embarking on its first season in Asia, the Navigator of the Seas will continue to operate on the West Coast on a year-round basis.

Sailing from Los Angeles, the vessel offers three- to eight-night cruises to destinations on the Mexican Riviera and Baja California, including Ensenada, Catalina Island, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

In related news, Royal Caribbean International recently confirmed its plans for the 2026-27 season in Australia and the South Pacific.

Returning to the region for its second season, the Anthem of the Seas will be joined by the Quantum of the Seas.

The Quantum-class ships will offer a series of three- to 11-night cruises departing from Sydney and Brisbane between October 2026 and April 2027.

Royal Caribbean also revealed its deployment plans for China and the Far East, with the Spectrum of the Seas sailing from Shanghai and Hong Kong during the winter season.