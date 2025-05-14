Royal Caribbean’s Liberty Repositions to East Coast for the Summer

The Liberty of the Seas recently repositioned to Cape Liberty for a summer season on North America’s East Coast.

After completing a winter program offering short cruises to the Bahamas, the vessel arrived at its new homeport in early May.

Sailing from Royal Caribbean’s cruise terminal near New York City, the Liberty is now set to offer cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean, as well as Canada and New England.

For its first cruise out of Cape Liberty this season, the Liberty of the Seas offered a nine-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bermuda.

The voyage departed from Bayonne on May 1 and included visits to King’s Wharf, St. Maarten and San Juan, as well as Puerto Plata.

Continuing its summer deployment, the vessel sails a series of four- to 12-night itineraries to destinations that include Halifax, Boston, Portland, Saint John and Sydney.

The Liberty of the Seas is also scheduled to make regular visits to Labadee, Royal Caribbean’s private destination in Haiti.

After nearly six months of sailing from the NYC metropolitan area, the 2007-built ship returns to Florida in late October.

During the 2025-26 winter, the vessel offers short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades.

The itineraries are highlighted by stops at Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and also feature visits to Labadee.

In addition to the Liberty, the Symphony of the Seas is also set to offer cruises departing from Cape Liberty during the summer of 2025.

After a longer cruise to the Caribbean, the ship sails a regular schedule of weeklong cruises to the Bahamas and Florida, departing from the East Coast every weekend.

In addition to Perfect Day at CocoCay, the seven-night itineraries feature visits to Port Canaveral and Nassau.