Royal Caribbean Unveils 2025-26 Northeast, Caribbean Sailings

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled its 2025-26 lineup of cruises departing from seven U.S. cities in Florida, Northeast, Puerto Rico and Texas.

During its second consecutive winter season in New York (Bayonne), the Odyssey of the Seas will operate seven-night vacations to The Bahamas, including the Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

Sailing from Bayonne and Miami, the Symphony of the Seas will offer week-long eastern and western Caribbean vacations, visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay and Labadee; Falmouth, Jamaica; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and more.

Guests looking for cruises from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades can choose from alternating six- and eight-night eastern and western Caribbean voyages on the Allure of the Seas to Charlotte Amalie, San Juan and The Bahamas’ Nassau.

Additionally, each eastern Caribbean getaway will include a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay. The Allure will return to Galveston for seven-night cruises to the western Caribbean, with calls in Roatan, Honduras, and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

The Liberty of the Seas brings a variety of four-, five- and nine-night sailings to the eastern Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada and New England, also sailing from Bayonne.

The Brilliance of the Seas will sail from Boston and San Juan, operating seven-night adventures to Portland Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax; and more. In the winter, the Brilliance will homeport in San Juan first time since 2013. Guests can visit a variety of southern Caribbean destinations like Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and for the first time, Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago.

In the winter, the Jewel of the Seas will operate Southern Caribbean getaways departing from San Juan exploring destinations such as St. Croix; Roseau, Dominica; Philipsburg; Charlotte Amalie; and Bridgetown, Barbados.

Sailing from Baltimore, the Vision of the Seas offers travelers a chance to visit Bermuda, Perfect Day at CocoCay or Canada on five- and nine-night summer voyages. The winter lineup of adventures will include eight-night getaways to The Bahamas and 12-night sailings to destinations in the southern Caribbean like St. Croix, Roseau and Philipsburg