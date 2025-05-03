Riviera Travel Announces 2026 Grand Tour Itineraries

Riviera Travel has expanded its Grand Tour collection with three new itineraries for 2026.
The tours combine the company’s river cruises with extended land-based travel, adding an extra week of guided exploration. Each itinerary includes centrally located hotel stays, guided excursions and transfers between cruise and land segments by plane, bus, or train.
“For more than 40 years, Riviera Travel has crafted unforgettable journeys both on land and on the rivers, connecting travelers with the heart and soul of every destination,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel. “Riviera’s new Grand Tours represent the pinnacle of that expertise — offering American travelers the opportunity to dive deeper, discover more, and experience Europe beyond the rivers, adding exclusive experiences to the thoughtful service, insight, and authenticity they’ve come to expect from us.”
Available exclusively for American travelers, the new Grand Tours for 2026 include:
- Grand Tour of the Heart of Italy to Portugal’s Douro Valley Cruise: With four departures in 2026, the 14-night voyage begins with seven nights in Perugia, Umbria. Guests will enjoy locally guided tours of Assisi, Spoleto, and Perugia, winery and olive mill tastings, a tour of the Frasassi Caves, a scenic cruise on Lake Trasimeno, and a traditional lunch at a local agriturismo. Following the land tour, guests will fly to Porto, where they will board the MS Douro Elegance for the ‘Douro, Porto and Salamanca’ itinerary, sailing through Portugal’s wine country with locally guided tours of the region’s famous destinations.
- Grand Tour of Italian Lakes, Swiss Mountains and Majestic River Rhine Cruise: With five departures in 2026, the 14-night itinerary starts with seven nights in Baveno, Maggiore, where guests will explore the beauty of the waterfront province, with a guided tour of the palace on Isola Bella and visits to Lake Maggiore, Lake Como and Lake Orta. Following their land tour, guests will travel by bus to Basel, where they will begin a reverse ‘Rhine Cruise to Switzerland’ river cruise. The seven-night itinerary, available on the MS George Eliot, MS Oscar Wilde and the new MS Riviera Resplendence (joining the fleet in 2026), takes travelers through historic towns and scenic Alpine landscapes along Swiss waterways.
- The Grand Tour of France Provence, Paris & River Seine Cruise: With five departures in 2026, the 14-night journey starts with seven nights in Aix-en-Provence, where guests will enjoy guided walking tours, a vineyard tour and tasting and visits to both Medieval Avignon and the Luberon mountains. After the land tour, guests will travel by train to Paris, embarking on the ‘Seine, Paris and Normandy’ cruise. Sailing onboard the MS Jane Austen, the seven-night cruise takes guests through the heart of Normandy, visiting sites along the way before arriving in Paris.