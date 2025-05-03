Riviera Travel Announces 2026 Grand Tour Itineraries

Riviera Travel has expanded its Grand Tour collection with three new itineraries for 2026.

The tours combine the company’s river cruises with extended land-based travel, adding an extra week of guided exploration. Each itinerary includes centrally located hotel stays, guided excursions and transfers between cruise and land segments by plane, bus, or train.

“For more than 40 years, Riviera Travel has crafted unforgettable journeys both on land and on the rivers, connecting travelers with the heart and soul of every destination,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel. “Riviera’s new Grand Tours represent the pinnacle of that expertise — offering American travelers the opportunity to dive deeper, discover more, and experience Europe beyond the rivers, adding exclusive experiences to the thoughtful service, insight, and authenticity they’ve come to expect from us.”

Available exclusively for American travelers, the new Grand Tours for 2026 include: