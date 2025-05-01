Rio de Janeiro Ends 2024-25 Season with 36 Ships and 107 Calls

The Brazilian port of Rio de Janeiro welcomed over 327,000 visitors and 36 cruise ships during the 2024-25 season, according to the Pier Mauá Cruise Terminal.

The facility welcomed a total of 107 cruise calls, including 78 from ships that were operating regularly in Brazil and 29 from vessels on longer itineraries.

Closing out the season that started in late October, the port welcomed the Costa Diadema on April 21, 2025.

The Costa Cruises vessel arrived in Rio de Janeiro as part of a trans-Atlantic crossing to Northern Europe that started in Santos and is set to end in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“We are successfully wrapping up another season. There were many challenges, but we are satisfied and optimistic. The terminal, the cruise lines and their passengers are all invested in the success of the next cruise season,” said Marcello Chagas, Pier Mauá’s operations manager.

According to the cruise terminal, the 2024-25 season in Rio de Janeiro saw a significant increase in the length of ship stays at the port.

The growing interest in new tourist shore excursions prompted extended visits, which allowed passengers to better explore the city’s attractions, Chagas said.

“We have seen this rise in interest for alternative tourist routes, attracting various vessels for longer stays,” he explained.

Additionally, the terminal saw several busy days with multiple ships docking simultaneously, including four days with five ships arriving at the same time.

“Pier Mauá plays a vital role in Rio de Janeiro’s tourism, directly contributing to the economic activity across the state. This season further demonstrates that Rio remains one of the most sought-after destinations for tourists from Brazil and around the world,” said the Secretary of State for Tourism in Rio de Janeiro, Gustavo Tutuca.

“We will continue to work hard to promote Rio de Janeiro, further increasing visitor flow and generating opportunities for the entire sector,” he added.