Costa Diadema Returns to Santos for Last Cruise of the Brazilian Season

The Costa Diadema returned to Santos on Thursday for the last sailing of the 2024-25 cruise season in Brazil and South America.

After completing a series of seven-night itineraries to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay earlier this month, the 3,700-guest ship is now operating short cruises in the region.

For the last sailing of the season, the Diadema is set to offer a three-night cruise that includes an overnight stay in Ilhabela.

Chartered to OnBoard Entretenimento, the vessel will also host a series of music concerts and DJ sets before returning to Santos on April 20, 2025.

The 2014-built ship then kicks off its repositioning cruise back to Northern and Western Europe.

Sailing to Denmark, the 27-night cruise features destinations in Brazil, Cape Verde, Spain, Portugal, France, England, the Netherlands and Germany.

Before arriving in Copenhagen, the Costa Diadema is set to visit Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Maceió and Praia.

The vessel then crosses the Atlantic ahead of stops in Tenerife, Funchal, Cádiz, Lisbon, Vigo, Le Havre, Southampton, Rotterdam and Kiel.

Part of Costa Cruises’ three-ship lineup in South America for the season, the Costa Diadema arrived in Brazil in late December, joining the Costa Favolosa and the Costa Pacifica.

After over four months of sailing in the region, both ships returned to Europe between late March and mid-April.

MSC Cruises is also concluding its 2024-25 deployment in South America this weekend with the MSC Seaview.

Part of a six-ship season in the region, the 2018-built vessel is set to start a repositioning cruise to the Western Mediterranean on Friday.

Five other ships, including the 4,888-guest MSC Grandiosa, which became the largest ever in the region, have completed their local seasons in Brazil and South America over the past few weeks.

MSC is set to open the 2025-26 cruise season in South America with the MSC Preziosa, which is set to arrive in the region in late October.