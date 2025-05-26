Rhapsody of the Seas Resumes Service After Drydock

Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas recently resumed service after a routine drydock in Freeport.

After spending two weeks at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, the 1997-built ship welcomed guests back on May 16, 2025.

Resuming its regular schedule in the Southern Caribbean, the vessel kicked off an eight-night cruise from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The itinerary includes visits to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Kitts and Dominica.

Work done during the drydock on the hotel side included the upkeep of public areas and cabins, including the replacement of carpets, upholstery and furniture.

Part of Royal Caribbean’s Vision class, the Rhapsody of the Seas was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the ship underwent a major modernization project in 2012 as part of the Royal Advantage fleetwide refit program.

As part of the month-long refurbishment, the vessel saw technical upgrades, in addition to the debut of new venues, including Chops Grille, Izumi Asian Cuisine, Chef’s Table and Park Café.

Currently sailing from Puerto Rico on a year-round basis, the Rhapsody of the Seas offers seven-night cruises to a wide range of destinations in the region.

In addition to ports in the Southern Caribbean, such as Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Croix, Dominica and more.

In late 2026, the 2,000-guest vessel is set to reposition to Tampa for six- to eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

The itineraries feature visits to destinations in Mexico, Belize, Honduras and the Cayman Islands, including Costa Maya, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán and George Town.

In December 2026, the Rhapsody is also set to make a single visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay as part of a seven-night cruise to Mexico and the Bahamas.