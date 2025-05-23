Quark’s Ocean Explorer Debuts in the Arctic

The Ocean Explorer is sailing in the Arctic for Quark Expeditions for the first time.

After joining the company’s fleet in late 2024, the 140-guest ship kicked off its season in the region on May 8, 2025.

The vessel is now offering Quark’s signature “Svalbard Explorer: Best of High Arctic Norway” itinerary.

According to Quark, the ten-day expedition cruise offers a “taste of everything Spitsbergen has to offer,” including wildlife, culture and landscapes.

Sailing from Longyearbyen, the itinerary features planned visits to the 14th of July Glacier, Smeerenburg, Alkefjellet and the Hinlopen Strait.

After offering 11 expeditions to Svalbard, the Ocean Explorer offers a repositioning itinerary to Greenland in mid-August.

The vessel then kicks off a series of expeditions to Northeast Greenland, which is described by Quark as “some of the last unspoiled wilderness areas on the planet.”

According to the company, the ship’s 11-day itinerary in the region allows guests to visit glaciers and fjords, as well as witness the Northern Lights.

After offering a last expedition in the region in late September, the vessel is set to reposition to South America with no guests onboard ahead of a winter season in Antarctica.

As part of SunStone Ships’ Infinity-class, the Ocean Explorer was built at the CMHI shipyard in China and entered service in 2021.

The 8,000-ton ship was initially in service for Vantage Deluxe World Travel as part of a long-term charter agreement.

With the company ceasing operations in 2023, the vessel spent some time laid up before being chartered to Quark Expeditions.

Taking over the itineraries of the 1976-built Ocean Adventurer, the Ocean Explorer entered service for its new operator in October 2024.

Joining the Ultramarine, the ship is now offering year-round expeditions for Quark in Antarctica and the Arctic.

A third ship, the World Explorer, also operates for the company on a seasonal basis.