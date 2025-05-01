Princess Unveils 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage

Princess Cruises has announced its 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage, a 129-day itinerary that will visit 61 destinations across 20 countries and three continents.

Sailing aboard the Coral Princess, the voyage is described by the company as its most destination-packed world cruise to date.

Sailing options include a 129-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles departing January 6, 2027; a 114-day roundtrip from Los Angeles departing January 21; and a 110-day voyage from Los Angeles to Vancouver, also departing January 21.

“Our upcoming 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage is a once-in-a-lifetime journey connecting travelers to the world’s most breathtaking destinations with the signature warmth and elegance only Princess can provide,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. “This 129-day adventure is designed for guests who yearn to experience different cultures, history, flavors and the breathtaking spectacles of the Pacific like never before.”

The itinerary includes transits through the Panama Canal, visits to Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Japan, Alaska, and concludes in Vancouver or Los Angeles, depending on the sailing selected.

Highlights include:

Access to 23 UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The Great Barrier Reef (Australia); Ha Long Bay (Vietnam); Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Sydney Opera House.

Nine late-night stays, plus an overnight in Hong Kong and late nights in Anchorage (Whittier), Cairns, Honolulu, Osaka, Singapore, Suva, Sydney and Tokyo.

Shorter segments from four to 68 days are available from ports like Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver.

Guests who book the 110-, 114- or 129-day World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage by Oct. 3, 2025, will receive early booking perks, including complimentary Wi-Fi, air credits for balcony accommodations or higher, roundtrip airport transfers and onboard credit of up to $1,500/person, based on accommodation level booked.