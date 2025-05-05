Princess Changes All Ports of Call of Cruise Itinerary

Princess Cruises is changing all the ports of call for the cruise onboard the Sky Princess that is scheduled to depart on Dec. 28, 2025.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailing will no longer visit the Western Caribbean as originally planned.

Instead, the eight-night cruise will sail to destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, including Nassau and Amber Cove.

“Please be advised that due to changes in our deployment program, your eight-night Western Caribbean with Mexico Holiday voyage on the Sky Princess has been changed to an eight-night Eastern Caribbean cruise with Puerto Rico Holiday Voyage,” the company said.

Princess stated that cruise fares will remain the same, as will promotions, transfers and hotel bookings via the company.

Shore excursions, spa and dining reservations will be automatically updated or, if they cannot be accommodated, cancelled and refunded to their original form of payment.

Guests who retain their bookings on the updated voyage will receive $25 per person onboard credit, Princess added.

Sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, the original itinerary included visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, as well as Belize City in Belize and Roatán in Honduras.

As part of the new itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean, the Sky Princess is now expected to visit Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos, San Juan in Puerto Rico, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Spending the summer in Northern Europe, the Sky Princess is set to reposition to Port Canaveral in late November.

Sailing from its homeport in Central Florida, the 2019-built vessel will offer a series of six- and eight-night cruises to destinations in the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

The season runs through early March, when the Sky Princess is scheduled to return to Europe for itineraries departing from Southampton in the UK.