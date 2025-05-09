Prince Rupert Cruise Port Readies for Record Cruise Season in 2026

Prince Rupert Cruise Port (PRCP) is projected to welcome approximately 154,846 cruise passengers in 2026, surpassing the 65,846 expected in 2025.

This represents a 135 percent year-over-year increase and a significant rise from the 59,404 passengers received in 2024.

The 2026 season will also see the arrival of two new cruise lines, Virgin Voyages and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, as well as additional calls from the Ruby Princess.

Kevin D’Costa, general manager of Prince Rupert Cruise Port, said: “PRCP extends heartfelt gratitude to the Carnival Corporation for leading the charge to Prince Rupert with 44 scheduled calls this season, contributing significantly to our thriving operations. Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Princess Cruises continue to be key partners in our success, reinforcing Prince Rupert’s reputation as a top-notch destination. Great destinations aren’t just visited, they are experienced! By enhancing shore excursions and delivering seamless service, we create lasting impressions that drive cruise business growth.”

Brian Friesen, board member at Prince Rupert Cruise Port and special advisor, Global Ports Holding, added: “Prince Rupert is rapidly emerging as a key player in the growing Alaska cruise theater, and the remarkable growth projected for 2026 is a clear signal that we are reaching a new level of critical mass that will set the stage for continued investment in cruise infrastructure, shore excursion development and destination enhancements. I am thrilled to see the momentum building so strongly, and confident Prince Rupert will play an even larger role in the future of Alaska itineraries.”