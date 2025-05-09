Port of Vancouver Marks First LNG Bunkering

The Port of Vancouver marked its first LNG bunkering on May 9 with the Silver Nova receiving LNG from Seaspan Energy’s LNG bunker vessel Seaspan Garibaldi as it prepares to sail to Alaska.

The adoption of LNG bunkering at the port is an important milestone as the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority supports industry efforts to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions.

“We all have a crucial role to play enabling the energy transition and as a port authority our focus is on putting the infrastructure and processes in place to ensure visiting ships can move beyond traditional marine fuels and embrace alternative fuels like LNG,” said Captain Shri Madiwal, vice president of operations and supply chain at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“LNG is one of the most widely adopted alternative marine fuels and the first approved for bunkering at the Port of Vancouver. Its introduction is a vital step forward as early planning gets underway to safely introduce other alternative fuels like ammonia and methanol.”

Offering services like alternative fuel bunkering and shore power infrastructure in Vancouver supports the goals of visiting cruise lines, as they actively work towards reducing their emissions and reaching net zero by 2050, in line with IMO targets.

While biofuels have been available for bunkering at the port for several years in limited quantities, LNG represents the arrival of the first alternative to traditional diesel-based fuels.

Seaspan Energy became the first accredited supplier of LNG for ships calling at Vancouver last fall and currently operates three ship-to-ship bunkering vessels on the West Coast.

Seaspan Energy’s LNG bunkering accreditation followed a rigorous assessment by the port authority that considered international best practices around safety, including site-specific safety assessments and plans. LNG and other fuels safely move through the Port of Vancouver every day including various LNG-fueled deep-sea vessels calling port terminals.

Vancouver’s thriving cruise sector is at the forefront of port efforts to create sustainable operations and protect the environment. This includes pioneering shore power technology and being a leader in key local environmental programs.

There are 301 cruise ship calls scheduled for Vancouver for 2025.