Ponant: Providing Transformational Journeys

Ponant Explorations is focused on offering transformational journeys to its guests, CEO Hervé Gastinel said.

As a luxury exploration cruise line, the brand offers itineraries that “reach the most remote corners of the world with style, comfort and authenticity,” he explained.

Visiting hundreds of ports of call around the world, Ponant aims to differentiate itself by focusing on these destinations, Gastinel added.

“For us, the destination is not so much the ship, but the destination itself. It’s about a luxury experience, but it’s more about seeking a purpose in the journey,” he continued, pointing to the company’s small-ship fleet.

“With these ships, you can really give a different sense of authenticity and proximity while delivering bespoke service.”

As part of its focus on itineraries and destinations, Ponant also works to add new itineraries and experiences to its lineup regularly.

In 2024, the brand launched the industry’s first transarctic voyage onboard the icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot, which crossed both the magnetic and geographic North Pole.

The company also recently introduced a new winter program in the Canarian Maritimes and the St. Lawrence River.

The operation allowed guests to have the unique experience of being alone on the frozen river, Gastinel said, and it is set to be repeated in 2027.

For 2026, Ponant is planning new expeditions to a wide array of destinations around the globe, including Antarctica and Asia.

“We are going to have an exciting program again next year, with the first circumnavigation around Antarctica onboard the Charcot,” he added.

The company is additionally opening new frontiers in Asia after introducing Aqua Expeditions to its portfolio earlier this year.

Calling the company the true experts in tropical expeditions, Gastinel highlighted Aqua’s operations in Galapagos, the Peruvian Amazon, Indonesia and the Mekong River.

“We’ll also explore Papua New Guinea, which is totally new for Aqua and us,” he continued, adding that brand has new ships coming online soon.

Other new destinations being explored by Ponant include Baja California, the Philippines and the Indian Ocean, he added.

To offer guests a deeper experience, the company is continuously looking for partners to develop unique shore experiences.

Luxury is also about human connection and long-term vision, Gastinel explained, pointing to deepening ties with local communities.

“It takes time to find the right partners, and there is probably a premium to returning to the same locations,” he continued.

On Ponant’s recent debut on the St. Lawrence, the company partnered with Indigenous groups, which turned the operation into an incredible experience, Gastinel said, mentioning the Innu and the Mi’kmaq.

One of the most unique land experiences being offered by the company, the Polar Raid, takes place in Greenland, he said.

“You keave from the ship for one or two days, including one night on the ice …feeling like an adventurer.

“There is a clientele that’s really looking for something quite different, being fully immersed in the destination,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Gastinel believes technology will eventually shape luxury experiences, altering the way cruises are currently operated.

“Artificial intelligence can really change the experience, from bookings to life onboard,” he said.

“It will also allow us to move quicker, and it can really help us manage multicultural and multilingual clientele onboard.”

Technology is also helping the company develop a new generation of ships, which will be more sustainable and more environmentally friendly, Gastinel added.