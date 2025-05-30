Norwegian Escape to Offer Trans-Atlantic Crossings Around Drydock

The Norwegian Escape is set to offer two trans-Atlantic crossings in late 2026 as part of its maintenance schedule.

After completing a fall season in Canada and New England, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel sails from New York City on Sep. 26, 2026.

The Escape is then set to offer a 16-night cruise that sails to Canada, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom before visiting a European shipyard.

Ending in Barcelona, the cruise includes visits to nine ports of call, such as Sydney, Ponta Delgada, Gibraltar, Motril and Palma de Mallorca.

According to the 2025 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News, the ship is then projected to undergo a routine drydock.

After completing the drydock, the Norwegian Escape is set to return to North America as part of a 16-night trans-Atlantic crossing.

The one-way cruise departs from Barcelona on Oct. 28, 2026, and sails to destinations in Spain, France, Portugal and Morocco before arriving in Port Canaveral.

Highlighted ports of call include Málaga, Cartagena, Funchal, Marseille and Casablanca, as well as Palma de Mallorca and Cádiz.

The Norwegian Escape is then set to kick off a series of cruises departing from its homeport in Port Canaveral.

The schedule features five- to nine-night itineraries to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean that feature a visit to Norwegian’s private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay.

In related news, four Norwegian ships have completed shipyard visits during the first few months of 2025.

While the Pride of America recently entered drydock on the West Coast, the Norwegian Bliss, the Norwegian Breakaway and the Norwegian Epic completed refits between January and April.

In addition to routine maintenance and class work, the ships underwent enhancements to public areas and capacity increases.