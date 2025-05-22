MSC Meraviglia Resumes Service After Repairs in Portland

The MSC Meraviglia resumed its regular cruise schedule on May 18, 2025, after undergoing technical repairs in Portland, Maine.

Now offering seven-night cruises departing from New York City, the ship spent a week at a wet dock in Maine to fix propulsion issues.

According to a report by WMTW News 8 Portland, the work included the replacement of the ship’s propeller blades.

Mentioning the U.S. Coast Guard, the news outlet said that a dive team was involved in the project, which took place at Ocean Getaway Terminal.

Boaters were alerted about the operation over the radio, WMTW News added, with officials urging them to use caution in the area while the work was taking place.

With the repairs successfully completed, the MSC Meraviglia returned to New York City for its May 18, 2025, sailing.

Sailing to Florida and the Bahamas, the week-long cruise includes visits to Nassau, Ocean Cay and Port Canaveral.

In late April, MSC Cruises informed guests that the ship’s May 11, 2025, cruise was not going ahead to allow for repairs.

In a statement, the company said that the Meraviglia was facing a propulsion issue that was limiting its cruising speeds.

The MSC Meraviglia was set to offer a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas and Florida departing from its homeport at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

In addition to three days at sea, the cancelled sailings featured visits to Port Canaveral, Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Sailing from New York City since April 2023, the MSC Meraviglia offers five- to seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas, Florida and Bermuda.

After completing a multi-year deployment in the region, the 2017-built vessel is set to reposition to Europe for the 2026 summer.

Before returning to New York for the 2026-27 winter, the Meraviglia offers a series of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean.