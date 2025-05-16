MSC Meraviglia Temporarily Out of Service for Repairs in Maine

The MSC Meraviglia is currently undergoing technical repairs after having this week’s cruise cancelled in mid-April.

Offering weeklong itineraries out of New York City, the 2017-built vessel was taken out of service ahead of the sailing that was scheduled for May 11, 2025.

According to a statement issued by MSC in late April, the Meraviglia was in need of technical repairs due to a mechanical issue.

The problem was impacting the vessel’s ability to operate at standard cruising speeds, as the company explained in a letter to affected guests.

“As a result, and with deep regret, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel your upcoming sailing,” MSC continued.

The MSC Meraviglia was set to offer a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas and Florida from its homeport at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

In addition to three days at sea, the original itinerary featured visits to Port Canaveral, Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Instead, the vessel is currently docked in Portland (Maine), where repairs are being carried out by specialized teams.

The decision to take the vessel out of service was made out of an abundance of caution, MSC added, and reflects the company’s “commitment to safety and delivering the best possible guest experience.”

In addition to offering guests rebooking or refund options, the company also noted that the technical issue never affected the safety of its crew and guests.

The MSC Meraviglia is now expected to resume service on May 18, 2025, kicking off a weeklong cruise to the Bahamas and Florida.

As with the cancelled cruise, the seven-night voyage features visits to Port Canaveral, Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Sailing from New York City on a year-round basis, the MSC Meraviglia offers seven-night cruises to Florida, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

In 2026, the 4,500-guest ship repositions to Europe for its first summer season in the Western Mediterranean in over five years.