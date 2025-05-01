MSC and Emirates Airline To Extend Long-Term Partnership

MSC Cruises and Emirates Airline today extended their 10 year-long strategic fly and cruise partnership to explore future opportunities for growth across the airline’s extensive global flight network and support Dubai’s ambition to become a major cruise hub, the companies announced in a statement.

A partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Nabil Sultan, EVP Passenger Sales & Country Management, Emirates and Eudes-Philippe Le Guelinel, Head of Fly & Cruise, MSC Cruises.

The MSC Euribia will homeport in Dubai for the winter 2025-26 winter season.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “Our partnership with Emirates is founded on a shared dedication to offering guests unforgettable experiences and high-quality service, with both Emirates and MSC Cruises recognized as leaders in their fields. We are pleased to be extending this successful partnership and continuing to offer Emirates’ world-renowned flight service alongside the memorable experience waiting for guests on board our ship through our Fly & Cruise packages.”

Nabil Sultan added: “Our cornerstone partnership with MSC Cruises stands as a testament of how two brands can work together to support Dubai’s cruise tourism ecosystem while enhancing the customer experience. The cruise traveler segment is experiencing robust growth, and we will work closely with MSC Cruises on co-marketing initiatives to communicate the diversity of destinations in our network combined with an attractive air-sea proposition.

The MSC Euribia will homeport in Dubai for the winter 2025-26 winter season and MSC Cruises’ guests with Fly & Cruise holiday packages sailing from the Port Rashid sea terminal will benefit from being met at airport arrivals with a dedicated bus transfer to the ship. On return, guests can drop their bags in the cruise terminal and collect them directly once they arrive at their final destination.

The new partnership between MSC Cruises and Emirates will focus on collaboration across the line’s fleet of ships, as well as Explora Journeys, and explore growth strategies that will help to grow cruise traffic from Dubai.

The companies said they will explore joint promotional opportunities and marketing campaigns to boost Dubai’s appeal as a cruise destination and increase interest and bookings for Explora Journeys, as well as optimizing passenger itineraries with a close coordination of flight and sailing schedules.

Emirates will also identify initiatives across its global flight network to support MSC Cruises’ ship deployments beyond the UAE.

The 16 dedicated Emirates check-in counters at the Port Rashid cruise terminal enable disembarking guests to process their luggage, receive air boarding passes up to four hours prior to a flight leaving from Dubai and bypass the usual check-in process at the airport and proceed directly to aircraft departure gates.

Photo: Eudes-Philippe Le Guelinel, Head of Fly & Cruise for MSC Cruises and Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President Passenger Sales & Country Management for Emirates