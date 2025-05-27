Ludlow: P&O’s Upcoming Offers Something Not to be Missed

Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises, has shared an update on the company’s YouTube channel, highlighting the Britannia’s 10th anniversary and its partnership with the BAFTA TV Awards.

“This year marks the 10th birthday of our flagship, and for those traveling, there will be plenty of special events and celebrations, including, of course, the Round Britain cruise, which will showcase local regions and a very special and very fitting initiative in conjunction with Pride of Britain Awards,” said Ludlow.

Ludlow added that the other ships are well into their summer sailings.

“The Britannia is also the venue for a very special lunch we are hosting for Saints Foundation, our chosen charity and fundraising arm of Southampton Football Club. We are so proud to support Saints Foundation and the work it does in our home port city,” Ludlow said.

Talking about the company’s third year of partnership with the BAFTA Television Awards, he added: “Our Memorable Moment Award, the only one voted by you and the general public, really is very fitting, and we want to bring you even more memorable occasions on our ships with BAFTA programs and celebrations.”

Ludlow also noted that P&O Cruises celebrates the roles of captains across the fleet.

“The responsibility they have across navigation and crew welfare, as well as overseeing the vast hotel and maritime operation, deserves every accolade,” he said.

“The years of extensive training it requires to reach the rank of captain is not to be underestimated, and I was delighted to be able to recognize the recent promotions of Captains Andrew Foot and Julian Koskov. Many congratulations to them,” Ludlow added.

Ludlow additionally highlighted that the Britannia’s summer season will offer holidays to the Mediterranean and the fjords from Southampton before repositioning to Barbados for Caribbean winter sun.

“The Britannia and Arvia will have new and very delicious dining experiences for guests during our Bridgetown overnights. Barbados’ finest chefs and mixologists will be on board, creating incredible dishes and cocktails using the finest locally sourced ingredients for a truly authentic taste of the island,” Ludlow added.

“Look out for other destination dining in the coming months; it really will be something not to be missed.”