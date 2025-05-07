Lindblad To Offer More Voyages Due to Optimized Drydocks

Lindblad announced on its first quarter earnings call that the company will be adding three new voyages in 2026 due to its optimized drydock planning cycle.

Rick Goldberg, CFO at Lindblad Expeditions, said: “Our goal is to expand margins while maintaining the guest experience and our commitment to safety.”

“We’ve recently kicked off a number of efforts, including supply chain procurement, crew planning and travel and drydock optimization designed to increase margins over the long term. While early, we are realizing some benefits from our efforts already,” Golberg added.

Goldberg explained that during the company’s previous call, it was mentioned that available guest nights were down 12 percent driven by the timing of drydocks and repositioning.

However, occupancy increased from 76 percent to 89 percent and net yield per available guest night increased 25 percent to $1,521, the highest in company history.