Lindblad to Enter European River Market

Lindblad Expeditions and Transcend Cruises today announced a multi-year charter agreement for Lindblad to charter river ships in Europe.

The initial agreement with Transcend Cruises will run through at least 2028, and will see a notable increase in annual European river departures operated on behalf of the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand year-over-year on board Transcend Cruises’ luxury newbuild ships, the companies said in a joint press release.

The operation will start next spring on a new river ship.

“We are thrilled for the upcoming launch of our unique interpretation of River Expeditions in Europe—an experience our guests have long desired and will deeply enjoy,” said Natalya Leahy, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. “We know that how you see it matters, and that’s why we’ve curated these river voyages with the same depth, care, and expertise that define all of our expeditions. With National Geographic naturalists and historians, and exclusive events woven into each journey, our guests will explore Europe’s storied rivers in truly meaningful ways. We’re equally excited to partner with Transcend Cruises to introduce a brand-new ship, custom-designed to deliver the elevated, personalized experience our guests expect from us.”

“Transcend Cruises is extremely pleased to join Lindblad Expeditions in a symbiotic partnership. We are a natural fit in working so close together with such a respected brand in mindful exploration travel,” said Hans Rood, CEO, Transcend Cruises. “Our state-of-the-art newbuild river cruise ships offer both a luxury experience, as well as the opportunity to accommodate the lecturing and mind enriching requirements essential for their travelers. With a strong focus on wellness, sustainability and best of services, we are the perfect fit to deliver the programs Lindblad Expeditions require. By collaborating, we are able to create the most exclusive experiences on Europe’s most spectacular waterways.”

Each voyage will be staffed by one of the brand’s veteran Expedition Leaders, several knowledgeable Field Staff, and at least one National Geographic Expert. Staff will guide guests on private tours, exclusive tastings, and expertly curated synonymous with the co-brand.