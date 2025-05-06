Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Lindblad Reports 2025 Q1 Earnings

National Geographic Explorer

Lindblad Expeditions today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said “We delivered outstanding results in Q1, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. With 89% occupancy and a historically high yield of $1,521 we’ve set a powerful tone for the year ahead.

As we navigate a complex macroeconomic environment, we remain cautiously optimistic that our guests will continue to prioritize meaningful experiences. Our focus stays firmly on the elements within our control: delivering exceptional adventure experiences, optimizing revenue, innovating around cost efficiency, and investing in long-term growth. With this continued consistent approach, I’m confident will delight our guests and our shareholders alike.”

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

First quarter tour revenues of $179.7 million increased $26.1 million, or 17%, as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by a $12.8 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.3 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $131.1 million increased $12.8 million, or 11%, compared to the first quarter a year ago primarily due to a 25% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,521 driven by higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 89% from 76% in the first quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $48.6 million increased $13.3 million, or 38%, compared to the first quarter a year ago primarily due to operating additional trips and higher pricing. The Land Experiences segment also includes a full quarter of results for Wineland-Thomson Adventures, which was acquired during the third quarter of 2024.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the first quarter was $0.04 million, $0.00 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss available to stockholders of $5.1 million, $0.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

The company said the $5.1 million improvement primarily reflects the higher operating results, a $1.5 million tax benefit versus a $0.2 million tax expense and a $0.5 million gain on foreign currency versus a $0.2 million loss in the first quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million increased $8.4 million as compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a $5.9 million increase at the Lindblad segment and $2.5 million at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million increased $5.9 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives and higher general and administrative costs.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million increased $2.5 million as compared to the same period in 2024, due to increased tour revenues and the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures, which was acquired during the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.

