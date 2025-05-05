Lindblad Names Keith Taylor Interim Chief Maritime Officer

Lindblad Expeditions today announced the appointment of Keith Taylor as interim Chief Maritime Officer effective immediately.

In this role, he will oversee the company’s global maritime operations and lead a team of shipboard and shoreside professionals who are responsible for all marine and technical functions, safe operations, environmental stewardship, compliance, and more, the company said.

“Keith and I have shared many years of professional experience together, and I am confident that his leadership will help accelerate our pursuit of excellence in operations while prioritizing safety and compliance, and support our crew and growing fleet while delivering shareholder value,” said Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. “Keith brings a wealth of business and maritime leadership experience and I have the deepest respect and appreciation of his integrity, experience, and leadership style.”

“I am excited to join a company with such an incredible heritage and purpose. I look forward to meeting our entire team, sailing on our ships, engaging with our partners and ensuring we deliver exceptional guest experiences each and every day,” said Taylor. “With over 40 years of experience, I feel strongly about operational excellence and safety, and I will bring that passion to everything I do.”

Prior to retiring and leading his own maritime consultancy, Taylor served as Executive Vice President of Fleet Operations for Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, and P&O Cruises Australia—leading global operations for a fleet of 41 cruise ships. Over his nearly 10 years with the Carnival Corporation, Taylor was responsible for all aspects of marine, technical, safety, environmental, health, security and newbuild operations for the four brands. During his tenure he also oversaw the build and delivery of 10 new ships, supported major drydocks and revitalizations, drove continuous improvement and sustainability efforts, and more.

Before joining the Carnival Corporation, Rear Admiral Taylor (retired) had a distinguished 30-year service in the U.S. Coast Guard, culminating in roles such as Commander of the 13th Coast Guard District in Seattle, Wash., directing all safety, environmental and regulatory operations as the Chief Operating Officer in the Pacific Northwest; serving as the Coast Guard’s Chief Financial Officer in Washington, D.C.; and as Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Fla.

Taylor was appointed to the role following the recent departure of Tyler Skarda, who joined Lindblad Expeditions in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Marine Operations before being promoted to Chief Maritime Officer thereafter.