Lindblad Expeditions Hosts First UK Agent Fam Sailing

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has hosted its first UK trade familiarization (FAM) sailing, welcoming 50 UK-based travel advisors, media representatives and guests aboard the National Geographic Endurance.

The overnight, invitation-only cruise departed roundtrip from London’s Tower Bridge, offering guests a firsthand look at Lindblad Expeditions’ expedition experience. The program included expert-led lectures, wellness sessions and regionally inspired menus featuring locally sourced ingredients.

They were joined by company leaders, including Lindblad Expeditions’ newly appointed CEO Natalya Leahy, Chief Commercial Officer Noah Brodsky, Senior Vice President of Sales Kathi Riddle and Head of UK Sales Danielle Bates.

“Over the past several months, we have intensified our international expansion efforts in the UK, working closely with our GSA Fred. Holidays to increase our brand awareness among consumer and travel agents, ensuring we’re a major consideration for any traveler looking to step off the beaten path,” said Leahy. “UK travelers know how to holiday, and, with this event, we proved to industry tastemakers that there’s no better brand to explore the world with than National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions.”

The event was held in partnership with Fred. Holidays, appointed as the brand’s General Sales Agent (GSA) in September 2024 to lead Lindblad’s growth in the UK market.

“We had an incredible response from agents wanting to experience National Geographic Endurance and were delighted to welcome them onboard,” said Bates. “Over the two days, they were able to immerse themselves in everything that National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has to offer, enjoy a true guest experience and hear from the inspiring executive team. The first-hand experience and knowledge gained onboard, along with the ongoing support that we offer them, is vitally important for agents as it allows them to sell National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions to their clients with complete confidence.”