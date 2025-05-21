HX’s Fridtjof Nansen Kicks Off 2025 Season in the Arctic

HX Expeditions’ Fridtjof Nansen recently kicked off its 2025 season of expeditions in Northern Europe and the Arctic.

After repositioning from Antarctica, the hybrid-powered vessel embarked on the first cruise of the season in late April.

Sailing from Lisbon to Hamburg, the 11-night cruise visited Portugal, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

In addition to traditional ports in the region, such as Porto and Gijón, the Fridtjof Nansen visited various off-the-beaten-path destinations, including San Sebastián, Île d’Yeu, Douarnenez and Harlingen.

The 2020-built ship then commenced a six-night cruise to Reykjavik before embarking on a series of expeditions to Iceland and Greenland.

Fridtjof Nansen’s 2025 schedule is highlighted by a new series of cruises to Greenland that feature roundtrip flights departing from Newark Liberty International Airport in the New York City Metropolitan Area.

Developed in collaboration with Greenlandic communities, the voyages were designed to offer authentic experiences along the west coast of the Danish territory.

Six expeditions are available between late June and mid-August, including itineraries to Disko Bay, Thule, the High Arctic, Farthest North and Kane Basin.

Concluding its Arctic season, the Fridtjof Nansen is also set to offer a Northwest Passage expedition on August 26, 2025. The 26-day expedition sails from Nuuk before ending in Nome, Alaska.

The 530-guest ship is then set to embark on a series of repositioning voyages ahead of its 2025-26 winter season in Antarctica.

As part of HX Expeditions’ fleetwide rebranding, the Fridtjof Nansen saw the addition of the company’s new colors before arriving in Lisbon for the season.

The new livery features an indigo blue hull highlighted by sand tones, which, according to HX, are inspired by nature and marine wildlife.

Other ships that have already switched to the new colors include the Spitsbergen and the Fram, which have recently completed drydocks in Spain and Panama, respectively.