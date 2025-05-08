HX Expeditions Launches Travel Advisor Tools and Incentive

In honor of Travel Advisor Appreciation Week, HX Expeditions has launched a co-branded marketing platform in partnership with Approach Guides.

The initiative aims to support travel advisors with enhanced tools for promoting and selling HX’s expedition cruises, which span over 250 destinations across 30+ countries.

The platform, available immediately and free of charge, offers travel advisors the ability to:

Share pre-built, co-branded content featuring HX itineraries, destinations, offers and expedition elements.

Access a fully integrated co-branded website with real-time pricing and availability.

Capture private client leads directly, without the need for passwords, registrations, or approval delays.

“HX is the largest expedition cruise company in the world, but many advisors in North America are just getting to know our product,” said Steve Smotrys, managing director and senior vice president of commercial, Americas. “This partnership gives them everything they need to start promoting HX right away—with intuitive tools that are beautifully designed and built to convert.”

The company will host a live webinar on May 8, led by Steve Smotrys and Approach Guides co-founder Jennifer Raezer. The session will provide a walkthrough of the new platform and include a live Q&A. Advisors can register in advance.

Additionally, HX is offering a $300 Amazon e-gift card for every new booking made through May 14, 2025, based on two guests. Solo bookings qualify for a $150 gift card. The offer is valid on all future HX expedition sailings. Group bookings are eligible if guest names are provided. Interline rates and advisor fares are excluded. Terms and conditions apply.

“We’re committed to supporting our trade partners with best-in-class tools and support,” added Smotrys. “This is about making it easier than ever for travel advisors to succeed in the expedition space and grow their business with HX.”