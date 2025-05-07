HRH The Princess Royal to Join Cunard Anniversary

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will lead Cunard” 185th anniversary celebrations in Liverpool on May 27 as the luxury cruise line marks 185 years of maritime heritage.

The company said in a press release that the festivities will begin on May 26 when the Queen Anne arrives in the Mersey, almost a year to the day since her naming ceremony in Liverpool.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “This is a landmark moment for Cunard, and we are incredibly honored to welcome Her Royal Highness to Liverpool as we celebrate 185 years of our heritage. The opening of the Sea of Glamour exhibition is a fitting tribute to the elegance and legacy that define Cunard and to the special bond we share with this great city.”

Cunard said that it is honored to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal for the first royal tour of Queen Anne.

According to the press release, British Army Band Catterick will signal her arrival, and Her Royal Highness will celebrate Cunard’s years of maritime history, its bond with Liverpool and the leadership of Queen Anne’s Captains, Dave Hudson and Inger Thorhauge.

Following this, Cunard will open its 185th ‘Sea of Glamour’ exhibition at The Royal Liver Building, joined by Queen Anne’s Icons, five Liverpudlian women chosen to represent the city after Liverpool was named in a world first as Queen Anne’s godparent.

Curated by photographer Mary McCartney, the exhibition will showcase life at sea through Cunard’s 185-year history.