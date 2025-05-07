Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Expands Art Program Europa 2

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is enhancing its cultural programming aboard the Europa 2 for the 2025 Mediterranean season, the company announced in a press release.

Following the success of its art2sea voyage, the cruise line will introduce a series of rotating exhibitions, partnerships with European galleries and art-themed shore excursions.

The Europa 2 carries a permanent collection of 890 original artworks, including pieces by Gerhard Richter, Damien Hirst, and Ólafur Elíasson and works by emerging artists. The ship’s Deck 9 gallery will now host regularly changing exhibitions, supported by expert talks and previews.

Upcoming 2025 Art Highlights on Europa 2:

Bilbao to Barcelona (July 19–30): Featuring Berlin’s Gallery Friedmann-Hahn, known for figurative painting and urban art. 11 days | From €6,290 pp (SILVER fare)

Barcelona to Monte-Carlo (July 30–Aug 7): Historic Gallery Commeter of Hamburg showcases works by Jochen Hein, Maria Ikonomopoulou, and more.

eight days | From €4,690 pp (SILVER fare)

Palma to Civitavecchia (Aug 16–25): Thole Rotermund Kunsthandel presents Berlin artist Peer Kriesel, known for overpainted print materials.

nine days | From €5,190 pp (SILVER fare)

Piraeus to Piraeus (Sept 13–22): Thole Rotermund returns for a second exhibition in late summer. nine days | From €5,790 pp (GOLD fare)

Piraeus to Naples (Sept 30–Oct 11): Gallery Holzhauer, Hamburg, features drawings, prints, and sculptures. 11 days | From €5,990 pp (SILVER fare)

Naples to Lisbon (Oct 11–22): Berlin-based artist Thomas Pöllmann brings colorful, large-scale works from his Goerzwerk studio. 11 days | From €5,990 pp (SILVER fare)

The expanded art program will include guided excursions to museums, studios and galleries during select sailings. The initiative, led by Artistic Director Susanna Kitzl, builds on strong guest interest in cultural programming.

Art collections are also featured on the Hanseatic Nature, Inspiration and Spirit, with approximately 200 works each focused on nature and environmental themes.