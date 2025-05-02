Hanseatic Nature Visits Manaus, Brazil

Hapag-Lloyd’s Hanseatic Nature visited the Port of Manaus in April as part of an expedition to the Amazon.

The 18-night cruise sailed from Belém in early April and includes visits to destinations in Brazil, Peru and Colombia.

According to the Amazonas State Tourism Company (Amazonastur), more than 230 passengers were onboard the vessel during the visit to Manaus, along with 175 crew members.

A special reception service was held at the port, which included a cultural presentation, bilingual assistance and distribution of promotional materials.

“Each ship that docks in Manaus is more than just a vessel; it is a bridge connecting the Amazon to the world. We are ready to welcome tourists with the grandeur that our culture and biodiversity deserve,” said Jender Lobato, director-president of Manaus’ Municipal Foundation for Culture, Tourism, and Events (Manauscult).

“Cruise tourism is a powerful driver of the creative economy, fueling a production chain that spans from gastronomy to local art,” he added.

After its stop in Manaus, the Hanseatic Nature sailed to additional destinations in the Brazilian Amazon River, including Guajará, Santarém and Parintins, as well as the Breves Strait, the Rio Negro and Lake Canaçari.

Before ending in the Peruvian port of Iquitos, the itinerary also features visits to additional destinations in Peru and Colombia, such as Leticia and Pevas.

Wrapping up the local cruise season, the Hanseatic Nature is set to return to Manaus for a second call in early May.

Concluding a winter season in Antarctica, the 230-guest ship is currently repositioning to Northern Europe for a summer deployment in the Arctic.

The schedule includes a series of ten- to 19-day expeditions to Greenland, Iceland, Spitsbergen and more.

Built by the VARD shipyard in Norway, the Hanseatic Nature entered service for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in 2019 as part of a series of three expedition vessels that also includes the Hanseatic Inspiration and the Hanseatic Spirit.