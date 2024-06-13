Hanseatic Nature Marks Five Years in Service

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic Nature recently completed five years of service. Built by the VARD shipyard, the expedition ship was delivered in late April 2019.

Following a christening ceremony in the German port of Hamburg, the Hanseatic Nature welcomed its first guests on May 5, 2019.

For its maiden voyage, the 230-guest ship set sail on an expedition cruise to remote destinations in Scotland.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the itinerary focused on a “lesser-known part of Europe”, with visits to the Hebrides, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands. Sailing one-way to Norway, the voyage ended in Bergen.

Continuing its maiden season, the Hanseatic Nature offered a series of summer expeditions to the Arctic and Northern Europe.

The 16,100-ton ship later repositioned for expeditions to Antarctica during the 2019-20 winter season.

As the first in a series of three sister ships, the Hanseatic Nature was the firstexpedition ship ever built new for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Constructed by the VARD shipyard, the luxury vessel offers a series of dedicated features, including a fleet of zodiac boats, an ice-strengthened hull and advanced green technologies, including scrubbers and shore power connections.

With an interior design inspired by nature, the Hanseatic Nature features three restaurants and a large spa, in addition to a large aft marina for water sports.

In 2024, the ship is set to offer a series of itineraries to Iceland, Greenland, Spitsbergen, and the Canary Islands before repositioning to Antarctica in November.

Also sailing to South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, and South America, the Hanseatic Nature offers a winter season in the Antarctica market.

The itinerary program is then highlighted by a series of cruises to Amazon Rainforest in 2025. Sailing the Amazon River, the expeditions visit remote destinations in Brazil, Peru and Colombia.

In 2025, the vessel also offers itineraries in Northern Europe, the Atlantic and the Baltic, visiting destinations such as the Norwegian Fjords, the Kiel Canal, London and the Azores.