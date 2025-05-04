Fred. Olsen Offers Savings and Free Flights on 2025 Mediterranean Cruises

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering a £100 per person discount and free flights on selected 2025 Mediterranean fly-cruises for new bookings made between May 1-6, 2025.

Itineraries range from seven to 47 nights and include destinations such as Barcelona, Ibiza, the Amalfi Coast, Capri and Cinque Terre. Flights are available from London Stansted and Manchester, with regional options at an additional cost.

Sonia Holman, ecommerce and marketing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Our Mediterranean fly-cruise program has been specially crafted by our Journey Planners to offer a more authentic experience for our guests, away from the peak summer crowds but perfectly times to offer sun-kissed adventures with a range of architectural, cultural and culinary highlights.

“A fly-cruise is the perfect way to travel to the heart of your destination, meaning your explorations can begin right away with fewer days at sea. Plus, for those who are looking to enjoy a little more time aboard the ship, we are offering a free flight on selected sailings, for guests who would like to fly to the Mediterranean but sail back, or vice versa – offering the perfect blend of time ashore and time on-board to enjoy our facilities and the exemplary service of our crew.”

Featured itineraries include: