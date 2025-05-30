Carnival Venezia Kicks Off New York City Summer Season

The Carnival Venezia arrived in New York City earlier this month to kick off its summer season sailing from the U.S. Northeast.

Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador John Heald celebrated the ship’s return to the homeport in a social media post.

“And so we begin another season cruising from arguably the most iconic port in the world,” he said.

For its first cruise of the season, the Carnival Venezia sailed from New York City for a four-night cruise to Bermuda.

In addition to two days at sea, the itinerary included a visit to King’s Wharf before returning to the United States.

The Carnival Venezia then embarked on a longer cruise to the Southern Caribbean. The ten-night sailing includes stops in the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and St. Maarten.

After leaving New York, the 2019-built vessel is set to visit Amber Cove, St. Thomas, San Juan and Philipsburg.

Before returning to Port Canaveral for a winter deployment, the 4,232-guest ship offers additional four- to 12-night cruises to destinations in Bermuda, the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

This year’s season marks the third consecutive summer of the Carnival Venezia sailing from the homeport.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the Vista-class ship was transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in mid-2023.

After being christened by Jay Leno in New York, the Venezia joined the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept by offering an Italian-themed experience.

In addition to Carnival’s signature service and features, the vessel offers venues and activities inspired by the city of Venice.

Among the themed areas of the ship is its main dining room, which features a full-sized gondola boat as its centerpiece.

In late 2024, the Carnival Venezia debuted in Florida for a series of winter cruises departing from Port Canaveral.