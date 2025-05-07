Carnival Launches Ticketless Platform for Shore Excursions

Carnival Cruise Line has introduced a digital platform that replaces paper tickets for shore excursions, streamlining guest check-in and communication.

Instead of using paper tickets to check in for excursions, guests can use their Sail & Sign card to board directly with participating tour operators. Ahead of their excursion, guests will receive digital confirmations and real-time updates through the Carnival HUB App, including meeting times and locations.

The platform also enables tour operators to manage last-minute bookings and guest check-ins on the spot, providing greater flexibility and convenience for both guests and operators.

“Our new ticketless platform prioritizes convenience for our guests and equips our tour operator partners with better tools, making the shore excursion experience more seamless, efficient and enjoyable,” said Sam Ackrill, vice president of shore excursions for Carnival Cruise Line.

“Eliminating the need for physical tickets and streamlining the process of checking in for shore excursions will be a great benefit, but the real-time functionality that’s built into our platform will give tour operators more opportunities and guests more choices.”

After a successful launch in Australia earlier this year, the platform is being further expanded and will be fully implemented for all shore excursions at Celebration Key, Carnival’s new exclusive destination on Grand Bahama, in time for its opening on July 19.

The cruise line is collaborating with local tour operators to provide training on the new platform. Following full implementation at Celebration Key, the system will be expanded across additional ports in The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Mexico throughout 2025. The rollout is expected to reach Alaska and European itineraries by summer 2026.