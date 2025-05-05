Carnival Corp. Announces Miami Site for New Headquarters; Shoreside Changes for Brands

Carnival Corporation today announced its purchase of a property in Miami’s Waterford Business District just south of Miami International Airport for its new global headquarters.

The company said the purchase reinforces Carnival Corporation’s long-standing commitment to South Florida and Miami-Dade County, a place it has called home for more than 50 years.

North America Shoreside Employees to Co-Locate

Carnival Corporation said it plans to build a next-generation multi-building campus initially designed to house over 2,000 team members.

When complete in 2028, the new global headquarters will become the company’s main North America office and will for the first time unite in a single location most of its North America shoreside team members from across the corporation and its cruise line operating units including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Cunard and Costa Cruises.

In addition to the existing team members working in the company’s existing Miami-Dade office, the combined North America operations will bring together team members previously dispersed throughout other locations and regions adding hundreds of additional high-paying jobs to Miami-Dade County.

“Co-locating our North America shoreside team members on a shared campus—designed from the ground up to support how we work and what we do—will foster even greater knowledge sharing, innovation, efficiency and career growth,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

“We look forward to further leveraging our scale by bringing our teams closer together to supercharge collaboration and support our delivery of unforgettable happiness to our over 13 million guests by providing extraordinary cruise vacations, while honoring the integrity of every ocean we sail, place we visit and life we touch.”

The office campus will initially include 600,000 to 700,000 square feet of workspace across the headquarters building and onboard entertainment training and rehearsal facility. Buildings will be designed to feature a variety of versatile work areas, including open collaboration zones, individual workplaces, and ample meeting rooms, along with a flexible technological infrastructure designed to keep up with new and emerging technologies and evolving ways of working.

‘Cruise Capital’

“As the world’s largest cruise company, there is no better place for us to be based than Miami—the cruise capital of the world. Plus, with decades of history here, this move enables us to seamlessly build on our success here to continue growing our global operations and deepening our community ties,” said Weinstein.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s pro-business mindset and strategic location as a gateway to important international markets have made our state the ideal home base for international businesses like Carnival Corporation,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Carnival Corporation’s investment in a new headquarters campus in Miami is a win for Florida generated through partnerships with private sector partners like the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, reinforcing Florida’s position as number one in the global cruise industry—underscoring how Florida’s robust infrastructure, skilled workforce and resilient economy instills confidence in job creators and job seekers.”

“I’m proud to celebrate Carnival Corporation’s decision to expand their headquarters right here in Miami-Dade County. This significant investment deepens their decades-long commitment to our community and reinforces their role as one of our largest private sector employers. It also sends a powerful message: Miami-Dade is a premier global hub for business, top-tier talent, and strategic growth,” said Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Mayor. “My Office of Innovation and Economic Development worked collaboratively with the Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Commerce to support this exciting expansion—which includes a state-of-the-art headquarters, increased opportunities for local vendors and small businesses, and even more economic momentum for our region. This announcement also reaffirms the strength and global standing of PortMiami—the Cruise Capital of the World®. We’re honored to be Carnival Corporation’s home port and proud to stand behind their continued success.”

“Carnival Corporation’s headquarters expansion is more than growth—it’s a strategic investment in Miami’s future. It reflects our region’s appeal as a global business hub with unmatched infrastructure, diverse talent, and cultural connectivity. Carnival Corporation’s deep roots here make this decision both logical and visionary. Miami offers more than favorable economics—it offers a dynamic ecosystem where innovation, opportunity, and quality of life intersect. We’re proud to support Carnival Corporation’s continued global leadership from right here in Miami-Dade County,” said Rodrick T. Miller, President & Chief Executive Officer, the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carnival Corporation as the capstone employer in our 250-acre business corridor. We know their team members will love the district’s rich, community-focused environment offering unparalleled amenities and convenient access to transportation hubs, including major highways,” said Charles Russo, Asset Management Lead – East Region, Nuveen Real Estate.