Carnival Changes Upcoming Cruise Itineraries of Two Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is changing the itineraries of four cruises set to take place onboard the Carnival Venezia and the Mardi Gras in 2025.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, all of the cruises will replace visits to Grand Turk with stops in Amber Cove.

Affected sailings include the May 11, May 26 and June 9, 2025, departures onboard the Carnival Venezia, as well as the June 7, 2025, cruise onboard the Mardi Gras.

Some of the itineraries also have adjusted days and/or times for their stays in the new port or other destinations.

“We recognize that this is an unexpected change to our original plans, and, in appreciation for your understanding, we are posting a $50 per stateroom onboard credit,” Carnival said.

According to the company, the new call in Amber Cove offers a mix of relaxation, adventure and cultural exploration.

“Within the port complex, you’ll be able to enjoy a large pool with a swim-up bar, delicious Dominican food or go zip-lining,” Carnival continued.

The company also said that Amber Cove offers local craft and duty-free shops while serving as a getaway to attractions like the 27 Waterfalls and Puerto Plata’s colonial center.

Where applicable, pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions will be automatically adjusted based on these changes ahead of the cruise, the company explained.

Tours for cancelled ports will be automatically refunded to their original form of payment, Carnival added.

Sailing from New York City, the Carnival Venezia was set to visit Grand Turk as part of nine to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean.

The 2019-built ship was also scheduled to visit the port during its repositioning cruise from its winter homeport of Port Canaveral.

The Mardi Gras was set to visit Grand Turk as part of an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean that departs from Port Canaveral.