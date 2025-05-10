Bantry Bay Port Company Welcomes First Ship of 2025

Bantry Bay Port Company marked the beginning of the cruise season today with the arrival of the World Explorer.

According to the port, 14 cruise lines are scheduled to call throughout the 2025 season, with vessels arriving from various international destinations.

Over the coming months, these ships are expected to bring more than 6,000 passengers and crew from around the world to Bantry Bay, the port said in a press release.

For the World Explorer’s visit, the ship will be anchored in Bantry Inner for the duration of its stay.

Michael Murphy, harbour master at the Port of Bantry, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome the World Explorer to Bantry Bay and officially launch the 2025 cruise season.”

“With 14 ships due to visit this year, we’re expecting another strong season that will bring a real boost to local tourism and businesses. Each arrival is an opportunity to showcase the beauty and hospitality of this region, and we look forward to giving every visitor a warm West Cork welcome,” added Murphy.

Conor Mowlds, chairperson of Cruise Ireland and chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork Company, of which Bantry Bay Port is a subsidiary, said: “This year, we’re delighted to see continued collaboration between the Port of Cork and Bantry Bay Port in building cruise tourism across the region.

“With 14 cruise calls scheduled for Bantry in 2025 and 93 to the Port of Cork, the economic and cultural benefits of cruise tourism are felt throughout the county. It’s fantastic to see Bantry establishing itself as a standout destination on Ireland’s cruise map,” Mowlds added.