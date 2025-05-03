Azamara Cruises Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Month

Azamara Cruises is launching a series of initiatives this May in recognition of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, according to a press release.

The programs are designed to support travel advisors with new training tools, incentives and promotions throughout the month.

“At Azamara Cruises, our travel advisor community is at the core of our success—they’re not just partners, they’re an integral part of everything we do,” said Michelle Lardizabal, chief sales officer, North America. “Their insights and collaboration have been instrumental in shaping the Azamara World Academy. This program, along with enhanced commission opportunities, reflects our deep commitment to supporting and empowering our advisors, strengthening our partnership, and expressing sincere appreciation for their continued dedication.”

A key part of this year’s campaign is the launch of the Alaska Educational Program on the Azamara World Academy platform. The course prepares advisors for Azamara’s return to Alaska in 2026 and includes four chapters. Graduates earn the Azamara Cruises Expert badge after completing the first three chapters and become Alaska Specialists after finishing the fourth.

Program benefits include:

$100 bonus commission for bookings made within 30 days of graduation (Alaska + CT chapter)

Additional CLIA credits

Weekly prize drawings for advisors who post Azamara-related photos in the Azamara Alliance Travel Partner Group on Facebook

A Destination Immersion Elevated commemorative pin for the first 100 graduates

Certificate and official “Alaska Specialist” logo

Additionally, through the end of May, travel advisors can earn Double Group Amenity Points on select sailings.