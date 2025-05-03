Author and Photographer to Host First Women-Only Antarctic Voyage

Aurora Expeditions announced that international bestselling author and travel photographer Lola Akinmade Åkerström will host the first-ever Women’s Only Antarctic Voyage, the Antarctic Direct: Fly the Drake Fly/Fly Expedition.

Pricing starts at $24,995 per person.

Departing on February 23, 2027 aboard the Sylvia Earle, the expedition offers the opportunity to experience wildlife and landscapes, from towering glaciers to penguins. Travelers will fly both ways across the Drake Passage.

Akinmade Åkerström will be joined by special guest Dr. Sandra H. “Sandy” Magnus, a former NASA astronaut. The expedition will celebrate women in exploration, storytelling and environmental conservation, aligning with the ship’s dedication to honoring six pioneering women in conservation.

“This is more than a trip; it’s a community of women coming together to explore one of the most pristine places on the planet,” said Åkerström. “I’m honored to host this transformational journey and help foster new stories, friendships, and memories in the awe-inspiring landscapes of Antarctica.”

Åkerström is known for her work in over 80 countries and contributions to major publications like BBC, CNN, and Travel + Leisure. She has received numerous accolades, including being named a Hasselblad Heroine and recognized on the Conde Nast Traveler Women Who Travel Power List.