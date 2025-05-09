Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ambassador Marks the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on Ambience

Ambassador Victory Day

Ambassador Cruise Line marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) with a “British Street Party” aboard the Ambience, during its “Treasures of the Mediterranean” sailing, which departed London Tilbury on Monday, May 5, 2025, heading for Lisbon.

Following a two-minute silence, guests participated in a range of themed activities, including VE Day-inspired food, trivia, a sing-along, a show cast cabaret and a special vignette performance titled Iris. The ship was decorated with Union Flags and red, white and blue balloons to honor the occasion.

