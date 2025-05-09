Ambassador Marks the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on Ambience

Ambassador Cruise Line marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) with a “British Street Party” aboard the Ambience, during its “Treasures of the Mediterranean” sailing, which departed London Tilbury on Monday, May 5, 2025, heading for Lisbon.

Following a two-minute silence, guests participated in a range of themed activities, including VE Day-inspired food, trivia, a sing-along, a show cast cabaret and a special vignette performance titled Iris. The ship was decorated with Union Flags and red, white and blue balloons to honor the occasion.