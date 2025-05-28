Alaskan Dream Cruises Celebrates Start of 2025 Season

Alaskan Dream Cruises recently celebrated the start of its 2025 cruising season in Alaska, as the Admiralty Dream embarked on the first sailing of the year.

“Crews are busy preparing the boats and finishing up final details. Excited to kick this 2025 season off!” the company said in a social media post.

Offering the company’s signature “Last Frontier Adventure” voyage, the Admiralty Dream sailed from Juneau on May 17, 2025.

As part of the seven-night exploration cruise, the 58-guest ship sailed to Sitka while exploring other destinations in the region, such as Kake, Frederick Sound and Glacier Bay National Park.

According to Alaskan Dream, the itinerary is dynamic and highlighted by daily adventures, such as hiking rainforest trails, kayaking in a glacial fjord and exploring Baranof Island’s Waterfall Coast.

The weeklong cruise spends most of its time in remote locations and also includes a visit to Orca Point Lodge, the company added.

Serving as Alaskan Dream’s exclusive day lodge on Colt Island, the destination is said to offer a beautiful beach and a marine life viewing tank.

With sailings scheduled through late August, the “Last Frontier Adventure” itinerary is also set to be offered by the larger Chichagof Dream.

The two vessels will be joined by the Alaskan Dream and the Baranof Dream for the company’s 2025 season in Alaska.

Seven itineraries are set to be offered throughout the summer, including the new “Wild Alaska Odyssey,” which sails between Sitka and Wrangell onboard the Alaskan Dream.

According to the company, as part of the itinerary, the 40-guest catamaran sails to places rarely visited by travelers, including Chatham Strait and West Admiralty Island.

The cruise also includes a call at the Alaskan Native Village of Kake for immersion in Tlingit culture and a visit to Alaskan Dream’s exclusive Fin Island Lodge.