Alaskan Dream Cruises Announces New 2025 Itineraries

Alaskan Dream Cruises is adding two new itineraries to its series of 2025 expeditions, according to a press release.

The new itineraries are the eight-day “Alaska’s Ultimate Adventure” and “Wild Alaska Odyssey.”

The “Alaska’s Ultimate Adventure” travels between Sitka and the state capital of Juneau and sails through remote reaches of Chatham Strait, Frederick Sound, Lynn Canal and other areas of the Inside Passage. Options include hikes in the Tongass National Forest and more kayaking tours than on other itineraries.

Travelers can also enjoy wildlife viewing opportunities. Halfway through the cruise, guests will visit the community of Wrangell. The expedition sails on May 17, Aug. 2, and Sept. 13. Cruise fares start at $4,995.

The “Wild Alaska Odyssey” allows guests to spend more time in the small town of Wrangell. The remainder of the days are spent in Glacier Bay National Park, the Tracy Arm-Fords Terror Wilderness and other remote areas. Travelers will have the opportunity to hike, kayak and take small boats out into places that few Alaska travelers get to experience. Departures dates are June 8, June 15, Aug. 17, and Aug. 24. Cruise fares start at $5,195.

“It’s thrilling to design new experiences for our guests. Every itinerary we put together is influenced by our own personal knowledge and exploration in the Inside Passage, and these are no exception,” said Alaskan Dream Cruises President Jamey Cagle. “Regardless of what itinerary a guest selects, they can be sure certain aspects, like cultural education, wildlife viewing opportunities, and excellent cuisine will be cornerstones of all our sailings.”

Alaskan Dream Cruises is also bringing back the “Ice of the Inside Passage” itinerary, first launched in 2024, as well as four other popular itineraries. The 2025 summer season will run from May through September.