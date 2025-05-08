AIDA Ships to Offer German Asparagus and Strawberries Onboard

AIDA announced that all its ships will now offer German asparagus in various dishes during the 2025 asparagus season, which runs until mid-June.

The company said in a press release that May 5 is the Day of German Asparagus, highlighting the origin and quality of the ingredient.

AIDA added that the regional culinary offering is crucial for the company.

“The responsible handling of our food onboard our ships is important to us. We want to offer our guests the best quality in the selection and offer of our dishes on board,” said René Thiersch, senior culinary manager at AIDA.

“For us, this includes where we get our products from. Buying regionally is good for the purchasing and transport processes and strengthens local cooperation and economy,” added Thiersch.

The company said the strawberry season is also on its way, and the fleet will be using fresh strawberries from northern Germany. Since 2024, AIDA has worked with Karls, Germany’s largest strawberry grower.

This year, AIDA ships that head to the Warnemünde, Hamburg and Kiel ports in the summer season will be supplied with strawberries from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

“The strawberries from Karls are fresh, from the region and a taste experience. We are very happy to work with Karls again this year and to put a piece of home on our plates,” Thiersch said.

According to the press release, there are plans to offer around 30 tons of the fruit across the fleet.