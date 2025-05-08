AIDA Hosts CDEMA Aboard AIDAbella to Showcase Sustainability Efforts

AIDA Cruises welcomed representatives from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) aboard the AIDAbella in Barbados for a briefing on the cruise line’s sustainable ship operations.

During the visit, AIDAbella’s Environmental Officer Sebastian Treue presented an overview of AIDA’s environmental management systems, including onboard waste reduction measures and wastewater treatment processes. The session also included a discussion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion, which powers several AIDA ships. The brand was the first in the cruise industry to introduce a fully LNG-powered vessel in 2018 and has since expanded this to larger ships such as the AIDAcosma.

“This engagement with CDEMA represents an important opportunity for knowledge sharing between the cruise industry and regional experts,” said Treue. “As we operate throughout the Caribbean, maintaining strong relationships with organizations like CDEMA is essential to our commitment to responsible tourism and regional cooperation.”

The visit also highlighted the company’s significant reduction of single-use plastics by over 77 percent since 2018, as well as the advanced wastewater treatment systems and waste management program.

Based in Barbados, CDEMA coordinates emergency response across 20 Caribbean nations, 15 of which are regular ports of call for Carnival Corporation brands.