$63.5 Billion of New Cruise Ships: May Orderbook Update

As of May 2025, the global ocean cruise ship orderbook includes 73 vessels valued at $63.5 billion.

These ships average 106,238 tons, 2,423 passengers, and have an average estimated cost of $869 million each.

Recent updates include newbuilds for AIDA, Viking, Marella and Emerald, plus name announcements for the upcoming Aman at Sea newbuild and two Carnival Cruise Line ships.

2027 is a big year of growth for the industry, with 17 new ships set to debut and an additional 28,548 of new berths.

[Download a PDF of the orderbook here.]

Of the big cruise corporations, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has its new ship pipeline planned through 2026, with 12 new ships on order for all three of its brands.

Royal Caribbean Group has seven additional ships coming, including four Royal Caribbean newbuilds, one TUI ship and two Edge-class newbuilds for Celebrity.

Following the Star Princess delivery later this year, Carnival Corporation has seven more ships on order, including five Carnival Cruise Line newbuilds and a pair of new ships just ordered from Fincantieri for AIDA.

MSC’s cruise division has two more World-class ships coming for MSC Cruises, plus an additional four luxury ships for Explora Journeys.