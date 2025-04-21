Xiamen: ’Premier Homeport in China’

Xiamen is experiencing a strong recovery in its cruise business, with 2024 passenger numbers surging by 320 percent on a year-on-year basis.

According to Huang Yubin, general manager of the Xiamen International Cruise Homeport Group, the port handled over 30 calls last year, ranking among the top ports in China.

Growth is expected to continue this year, he told Cruise Industry News in an exclusive interview, with a significant increase in the number of arrivals.

“For 2025, the port is projected to handle 52 calls,” he said, mentioning partnerships with Adora Cruises and Blue Dream Cruises.

“In April alone, seven homeport itineraries will operate from Xiamen onboard the Adora Mediterranea, with an estimated passenger count reaching 35,000,” Yubin added.

Xiamen is also welcoming transit calls from international cruise lines, including Silversea, which made a visit to the port with the Silver Dawn, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which arrived with the Europa 2.

Last year was also marked by the debut of a new 68,000 square meter cruise terminal.

“It features two completely separate channel systems that ensure fully segregated immigration and customs clearance for inbound and outbound passengers. Leveraging intelligent construction techniques, it will enable ‘two inspections in one’ and seamless security screening, reducing average clearance time to approximately 10 minutes,” Yubin explained.

The facility is also said to prioritize accessibility with barrier-free elevators, dedicated mobility corridors and a professional concierge team.

According to Yubin, the world’s first Minnan culture-themed immersive park is set to open adjacent to the terminal, further enhancing cultural experiences for cruise visitors.

While strategically located at the regional hub of China’s southeastern coast, the Xiamen International Cruise Homeport still faces challenges in global recognition, he continued.

“We need enhanced brand visibility to attract top-tier international cruise lines and strengthen our competitive position in the Asian cruise market,” Yubin said.

There is a total berth length of over 1,400 meters that is capable of hosting 225,000-ton mega ships.

Other opportunities for companies include a geographic position that allows for cruise connectivity with multiple ports within a 24-hour sailing radius.

For guests, the port is located in Xiamen’s city center and is within walking distance of various tourist attractions, including the SeaWorld urban complex.

Taking advantage of these features, the port aims to enter a new phase of development over the next five years, Yubin said.

“We want to capitalize on China’s consumption transformation phase through strategic cruise line attraction initiatives. Our priorities include developing distinctive cruise routes, innovating product offerings and forging cross-industry alliances to maximize policy dividends,” he explained.

“By synergizing regional projects and tourism resources, we aim to elevate Xiamen International Cruise Homeport as a premier destination. Concurrently, we will enhance supply chain ecosystems and intelligent clearance systems, upgrade service standards and position Xiamen as China’s most distinctive cruise hub through operational excellence,” Yubin added.