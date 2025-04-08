WMS and Verizon Launch $20 Cruise Daily Pass

WMS and Verizon announced that they have enhanced the Verizon Cruise Daily Pass, which is now available on over 200 cruise ships across more than 25 cruise lines.

WMS said in a press release that with Cruise Daily Pass, Verizon customers now get unlimited data (0.5GB of high-speed data then unlimited data at 3G speeds), unlimited calls to the U.S., as well as unlimited texts, for $20/line per day when using their mobile device at sea.

The company added that Cruise Daily Pass provides connectivity and complements Verizon’s suite of international travel plans in more than 210 countries and destinations.

“Verizon’s Cruise Daily Pass was the first product of its kind in the cruise industry and has been a big step towards providing a predictable experience for cellular users, ushering in a new standard in connectivity and value at sea,” said Pramod Arora, president and CEO, WMS.

“We look forward to growing this partnership and continuing to enrich cruise passengers’ mobile experience in the coming years.”

WMS and Verizon said that as the cruise industry continues to grow (projected to reach nearly 40 million passengers by 2027, according to the Cruise Lines International Association), the companies will continue to enhance the onboard experience.