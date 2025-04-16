Windstar Reveals Star Seeker’s Dining and Lounge Venue Interiors

Windstar Cruises released new images showcasing the interior design of the Star Seeker’s Amphora Restaurant, Main Lounge and Yacht Club.

“Designing our first new build has been an exciting project for us,” said Stijn Creupelandt, chief operating officer at Windstar Cruises.

“Every detail of the yacht’s layout has been carefully considered to maximize versatility and enhance our signature Windstar small ship experience,” added Creupelandt.

Amphora Restaurant

The dining venue offers multi-course dinners with ocean views and regularly showcases exclusive dishes from James Beard Foundation chefs. During the day, the restaurant takes on a more casual flair, where breakfast and lunch offerings include a buffet with live cooking stations and freshly prepared á la carte selections tailored to each guest.

Basil + Bamboo

Basil + Bamboo offers Mediterranean and Asian flavors, serving an exotic fusion of flavors in the evenings in an intimate setting. Reservations are recommended.

Yacht Club

During the day, the gathering spot serves handcrafted coffee creations alongside quick bites for breakfast or a casual lunch. In the evening, the venue transforms into an intimate lounge featuring cocktails.

Main Lounge

The central gathering space offers enrichment presentations, port talks, and spirited trivia battles during the day. The lounge transforms into an entertainment hub when evening arrives, providing live music and performances. The crew (talent) show takes place every voyage.

In addition to the dining venues is the Star Grill, an open-air haven that serves premium smoked, grilled and barbecued meats, fresh seafood and vegetables for memorable lunch and dinner services. Complimentary 24-hour room service delivers directly to guest suites, including Amphora’s full dinner menu.

The company said in a press release that the 224-passenger yacht will sail on its maiden voyage in December, followed by a christening celebration in Miami on Jan. 15, 2026.

Following its christening, the Star Seeker will sail in the Caribbean, and then to Alaska in summer before sailing to Japan and Southeast Asia.