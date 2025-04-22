U-Boat Worx Unlocks Exploration Frontiers with Viking and Seabourn

U-Boat Worx announced in a press release that Viking and Seabourn have engaged in research initiatives using its onboard submarines, facilitating studies that contribute to environmental preservation and scientific advancement.

“The ability to take scientists and guests into these uncharted waters allows for meaningful research and extraordinary exploration,” said Roy Heijdra, head of marketing at U-Boat Worx.

“The work being done on Viking and Seabourn cruises demonstrates that luxury and scientific discovery can go hand in hand, setting a new benchmark for responsible exploration,” added Heijdra.

The submarines can dive 300 meters, granting access to previously inaccessible marine environments. According to the press release, this helps document marine life, assess the impacts of climate change and explore fragile underwater ecosystems.

U-Boat Worx said that one of the most notable recent findings was Viking’s documentation of the giant phantom jellyfish, which is rarely observed in its natural habitat.

“In creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ it was our intention that every voyage should provide opportunities for scientific discovery,” Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking, said at the time.

“We are pleased that our expedition vessels and scientists have already contributed to research that might not have been possible otherwise, and we look forward to providing critical research opportunities on future voyages,” added Hagen.

Guests and crew of the Viking Polaris witnessed a rarely filmed McCain Skate swimming in Palaver Point, Antarctica.

In the summer of 2024, Viking conducted a series of manned submersible dives to explore the Gunilda and Theano shipwrecks. The study documented the state of the wrecks to inform a sustainable tourism model around the wrecks and public engagement in citizen science.

In October 2024, the Seabourn Pursuit located the Titania, a German supply ship lost for 110 years. This is the first sighting of the Titania since its intentional sinking in 1914.

“Experiences like these are a testament to the spirit of expedition, and this discovery is nothing short of historic,” said Robin West, vice president and general manager of expeditions at Seabourn.

“Seabourn’s expeditions, and particularly our submarine explorations, take guests to places where no other human has ever ventured. I am incredibly proud of our expedition team for delivering this once-in-a-lifetime ‘Seabourn Moment’ to our guests and the local community on Selkirk Island,” added West.