Transcend Names River Ships: Connect and Evolve

Transcend Cruises announced the names of its first purpose-built river vessels for the B2B group market entering into service in 2026: The Transcend Connect, launching in April, and The Transcend Evolve, which will enter service later in the second quarter.

Transcend Cruises said in a press release that its 135-meter ships are built by Den Breejen Shipyard and designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden.

“The names we’ve selected truly reflect Transcend’s B2B ethos,” said Matthew Shollar, chief visionary officer at Transcend Cruises. “At our core is our ability to create a unique river cruise product and venue that is specifically conducive to connecting a group on the spectacular waterways of Europe, hence the name Transcend Connect.”

“We also intend for our clients’ guests to have positive, transformative group experiences onboard our vessels and, thereby, the name Transcend Evolve. Our names underscore the benefits that the client gets in working with Transcend, and this is something we’ll continue as we grow our fleet,” added Sholler.

“We considered more than 100 potential names that were sourced internally and tested amongst key group market clients, partners and intermediaries,” said Kimberly Daley, chief revenue officer at Transcend Cruises. “Connect and evolve are action-oriented names that reflect the flexibility and customization elements that are core principals of the Transcend offering.”

The vessels feature five separate venues that can accommodate all 120 guests, including The Forum, a signature two-story amphitheater.

The Studio venue is built for the client and is located on Deck One next to their dedicated office space and three staff cabins. The venue can accommodate meetings of any size and format with 1,300 square feet of configurable space and full A/V capabilities.

Up to 120 guests will be accommodated in identical, oversized staterooms that convert in pairs to suites, allowing the charterer to flex the offering for between 30 and 120 attendees.